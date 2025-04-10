India is more confident and committed nation now: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India has emerged as more confident, authentic and committed than before in terms of expressing its identity and promoting its understanding in the last 75 years.

”Within the country, there is a much sharper awareness of our culture, heritage and traditions. Indeed, there is pride about so many of their facets that they translate into a wide range of activities and initiatives. We see that when it comes to promoting tourism and increasing our world heritage sites,” he said at a function here last evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

”Now, 75 years is clearly a significant time for any institution to grow and develop. But it is an even longer time when it comes to the changes in the environment in which such an institution functions. Our nation and our society have changed profoundly in this duration,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar pointed out that the world has also changed during the last 75 years.

”Economic and political rebalancing have today set the stage for cultural rebalancing. The natural diversity of the world is asserting itself, and you saw a small sample here. Voices and practices long suppressed are beginning to be heard, not just heard again, but actually shaping the global discourse. As we move away from a particular version of globalisation that serves the interests of a few, these tendencies will accentuate further,” he added.

He said, Now we live not just in an era of flux, but we actually have entered an existence that is more regionalised, and I would even say more localised. Consider the implications of what in the diplomatic profession we often refer to as multi-polarity. It means more choices, it means greater interplay and less hegemonism. This would also suggest a healthier interaction of different experiences and traditions of the world.”

The current situation, he said, for many has opened up windows to rediscovery. For others, it has created opportunities for fresh collaborations. ”The nations of the Global South are particular beneficiaries of these trends, if they could create mechanisms for deeper cultural exchanges. The ICCR can make a difference by addressing itself to this task,” he added.

The minister observed that the Indian diaspora plays an increasingly important role in shaping India’s image. The compulsions of the global workplace are only going to increase the mobility of talent and skills. This will be over and above the historic migration that has taken place over the last few centuries.

”For India, the diaspora is both an invaluable connection and an enormous resource. Harnessing its energies more effectively should come high in the ICCR’s priorities,” he added.

On its part, the world has already developed a considerable heritage of understanding about India. It has long been in ICCR’s objective to promote Indology in all its dimensions. But this task has to be more contemporary, involving new generations with different requirements and utilising modern tools.