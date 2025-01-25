Modi meets Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to Indonesian President. The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake and proceeded for the delegation-level meeting.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indonesia is an important partner in India’s Act East policy and that the meeting will further bolster the bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Furthering ties with an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ policy. PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to President @prabowo of Indonesia at the Hyderabad House. Discussions to further bolster India-Indonesia relationship lie ahead,” he said.

Uon his arrival in India, President Prabowo was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“A special welcome for a special friend! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed President @prabowo of Indonesia on his maiden State Visit to India. President @prabowo received a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt,” Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.