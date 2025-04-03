Suvidha camp to redress public grievances

A Suvidha camp to provide information, facilitation, and grievances redressal for the benefit of its services will be held on April 5, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Thursday.

The camp will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The NDMC said the helpdesks of various departments would provide facilitations and redress the grievances of its service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs and residents.

“The Suvidha Camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificates, service matters of serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, and any other services offered by it,” the civic body said.

It may be mentioned here that the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users.

The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.