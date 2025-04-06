No more manual sewer cleaning, Delhi govt to introduce ‘recycler machine’

In a major step towards resolving the recurring problem of water-logging in the national capital during monsoons and to modernize the sewer cleaning system, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday conducted a successful trial of an advanced “recycler machine” which does not require manual entry into the system.

The machine, sourced from Mumbai, is capable of deep and thorough cleaning of sewer pipelines and does not require the entry of a person into the sewerage system.

After monitoring the trial, Verma said most drains, nallahs, and sewer lines in the city have not been de-silted for over a decade as a result of which every time it rains there is water-logging.

The minister said, “Our endeavour now is to have such state-of-the-art machines in every assembly constituency to ensure thorough cleaning. After cleaning, we will use CCTV cameras to verify 100% cleanliness. This initiative is a concrete step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ and a modern urban infrastructure,” he added.

Notably, the key features that make the recycler machine far superior to traditional machines include simultaneous extraction of silt and dirty water from the sewer. The extracted water is treated within the machine and reused for jetting, drastically reducing water consumption.

For this machine, no additional water tankers are required, unlike traditional super sucker machines. Being a single-unit setup, it requires minimal operational space, and the entire cleaning process becomes faster, more precise, and environmentally friendly.

This hi-tech machine has already been successfully deployed in cities like Mumbai and places in Gujarat, and now the Delhi Government now plans to implement it across the capital in a phased manner.

According to Verma, the aim is to ensure comprehensive and technologically advanced sewer cleaning operations in all major assembly areas, especially before the onset of monsoon — providing much-needed relief from water-logging issues faced by the residents of the city.