CM dedicates major developmental projects to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday virtually dedicated eight major developmental projects to the people of the Bilaspur district from New Delhi.

Among the key initiatives were the launch of water sports activities at Kol Dam and the inauguration of a 110 kW rooftop solar power plant at the DC office, constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, making it Himachal’s first Green DC Office.

The Chief Minister dedicated the City Livelihood Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, four Space Labs constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, and Model Career Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these projects reflect the commitment of the state government towards developing the district.

He said that water-based activities being introduced in the Gobind Sagar Lake region would boost water-based adventure tourism in a big way.

“This initiative will not only help Bilaspur to mark its presence on the tourism map, but will also generate new employment opportunities for local youth,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the state government has accorded top priority to the tourism sector because it was the highest revenue-generating industry, adding that a major chunk of GST income also comes from this sector.

He said the state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh the tourism capital of India. The state government envisions a compact package to promote tourism by integrating religious tourism, eco-tourism, water tourism, nature tourism, and health tourism—designed to attract all visitors from across the country as well as from abroad, the Chief Minister added.

He said the state government has decided to develop new tourist destinations at the cost of Rs 2,400 crore. In the first phase, wellness centres will be set up, he added.

“Investment from the private sector is being encouraged to set up 200 hotels ranging from 3-star to 7-star. These hotels will be equipped with high-end health and wellness centres offering international-standard facilities to provide a high-value tourist experience,” he said.

“Religious and eco-tourism would be promoted in a big way, and facilities at Shree Naina Devi Ji temple would be upgraded at an expenditure of Rs 100 crore. Besides, Rs 200 crore will be spent on the construction of a convention centre at Dharamshala,” he said, adding that Himachal Pradesh is set to emerge as a hub for water tourism soon.

The Chief Minister said that cruise, shikara, houseboat, jet ski, motorboat, and water scooter facilities are being developed in Govind Sagar Lake and other water bodies across the state. These initiatives will not only boost water sports activities but also generate employment to local youth.

The government also intends to provide 5 percent interest subvention on loans to Himachali youth for the construction of hotels and homestays, he added.