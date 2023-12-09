‘Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi’ welcomed with auspicious rituals in Kashmir

Among the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with via video conferencing on Saturday, was Ms Nazia Nazir, a milk vendor from Sheikh Pura, Jammu and Kashmir.

Nazia told him that her husband is an auto driver and her two children are studying at government schools in the Union Territory.

On the Prime Minister’s enquiry about apparent changes in her village compared to previous years, she replied that the Jal Jeevan Mission had proved to be a game changer, with clean and safe tap water supply reaching their homes which at one time faced water issues.

She thanked the Prime Minister for the benefits of gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, education in government schools and extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five years.

Mr Modi also enquired about the experience and impact of the VBSY van in her village. She replied that people welcomed it by rituals performed on auspicious occasions according to Kashmiri culture.

The Prime Minister expressed delight on his interaction with Ms Nazir. He expressed confidence in the women power of Kashmir, who by availing the benefits of the government are educating their children and moving forward with the intention of development of the nation.

“Your enthusiasm is a source of strength for me,” he said, noting the enthusiasm for VBSY in Jammu & Kashmir sends a positive message to the rest of the country. He said it is a guarantee of the bright future of the new generations.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that people from around the country are joining the bandwagon of development and lauded the contributions of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.