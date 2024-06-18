Modi invites inputs for 30 June Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will revive his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on 30 June after a short hiatus due to General Elections.

Mr Modi urged people to share their ideas and inputs for the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat by penning them down on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or recording the message on 1800 11 7800.

Expressing his happiness about the coming episode of the programme, he posted on the X: “Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back!”

He said: “This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800.”

After its beginning on 3rd October, 2014, ‘Mann ki Baat’ became a national tradition in course of time, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey.

The programme struck a chord with citizens of India, who reached out to Mr Modi, sharing their achievements, difficulties, happiness and proud moments as well as giving suggestions for a New India. The programme also played a significant role in introducing the real “Bharat” to citizens.

Assuming the office of Prime Minister, Mr Modi was apprehensive he would lose connect with people. Mann Ki Baat however, gave him a medium to connect with them comprehensively, listening to their stories, and giving his suggestions in a dialogue which became more intense every after episode.

The Prime Minister noted the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had helped initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Har Ghar Tiranga become people’s movements.