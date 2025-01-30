Logo

# India

“When it comes to the space sector, bet on India!”: Modi highlights India’s growing dominance in space missions

India launched just 35 foreign satellites over 35 years. Since 2014, however, ISRO has launched a staggering 398 foreign satellites in just a decade.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 30, 2025 10:40 pm

File photo of PM Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday reaffirmed India’s growing dominance in the space sector, expressing confidence in the country’s capabilities and future potential.

Sharing a series of infographics that emphasize the country’s growing dominance as a global satellite launchpad, Modi wrote on X, “When it comes to the space sector, bet on India!”

Through the infographics, the Prime Minister showcased India’s transformation into the world’s go-to destination for satellite launches, with impressive statistics reflecting this trajectory.

He claimed that before 2014, India launched just 35 foreign satellites over 35 years. Since 2014, however, ISRO has launched a staggering 398 foreign satellites in just a decade.

As far as the overall satellite launches are concerned, the total number of satellites launched by India has surged from 106 between 1979–2014 to 457 2014–2024.

The rate of launch missions, according to the infographics Modi shared, has jumped from an average of 1.2 per year between 1979-2014 to 5.2 per year from 2014 onwards.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is India’s national space agency. Formerly known as the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), it was set up by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. INCOSPAR was renamed ISRO in 1969.

Over the last decade, ISRO has established itself as a cost-effective and reliable space power, capable of handling high-profile missions for global clients. Its budget-friendly and innovative approach has been instrumental in attracting countries worldwide for satellite launches, positioning India as a major player in the space economy alongside the US, Russia, and China.

