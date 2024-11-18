Modi force behind new political culture in Maharashtra: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday announced the emergence of a new political culture in Maharashtra, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking at an election rally in Navi Mumbai, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are delivering on their promises, offering transparent governance.

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the public about constitutional interpretations, accusing the party of granting religious-based reservations in Karnataka. He praised Modi’s economic policies, noting India’s economic ascent to the world’s fifth largest economy from the 12th position a decade ago.

He also voiced discontent over Uddhav Thackeray’s partnership with the Congress, asserting that Maharashtra would not pardon such alliances that deviate from original party ideologies for political gain.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, Mahayuti and NDA have created a new culture, a new definition of politics. Today our government is doing the politics of ‘whatever was said has been done and what was not said has also been done’,” Nadda said.

The BJP president said the world is seeing a ray of hope in PM Modi on the economic policy front.

“India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago; PM Modi made it the fifth largest,” he said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti is a “rising sun which will give light to Maharashtra” whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to push Maharashtra into darkness, he said. “The Mahayuti is committed to the development of Maharashtra, whereas Maha Vikas Aghadi will increase your troubles further,” he added.

“Maharashtra will never forgive you (Uddhav Thackeray) for the way you have compromised with the Congress by putting aside your father’s ideas for the sake of power,” he added.