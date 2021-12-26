Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 84th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly broadcast to the nation over All India Radio on Sunday exhorted people to welcome the New Year 2022 with a sense of ‘self-awareness’ and ‘self-discipline’ for a decisive victory over the Coronavirus and its new variant Omicron.

“We also have to keep in mind that a new variant of Corona has already knocked at the door. Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic. Our scientists are continuously studying this new Omicron variant,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi further added, “They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked upon. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline is in themselves the country’s strength in fighting against this variant of Corona. It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat Corona; with this very sense of responsibility we have to enter into 2022.”

The PM said it was “because of everyone’s effort that India could fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult moment. To help someone in one’s locality or city… everyone tried to do more than what one could have done.”

The Prime Minister recounted the manner in which the country had achieved its vaccination targets, a reflection of people’s trust in the system, science, and scientists.

“If we compare the vaccination figures of the world today with those of India, it feels that the country has handled such an unprecedented task… how big a goal has been achieved. Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is an achievement of each and every Indian. This shows the trust of every Indian in the system; shows trust in science and in scientists, and is also a testament to the willpower of we Indians who are fulfilling our responsibilities towards society. But friends,” Prime Minister Modi said.