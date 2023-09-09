Modi discusses trade deal with UK PM Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of the G20 Summit during which the two leaders are understood to have discussed the broad contours of the proposed Free Trade Agreement between their two countries.

”Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders began their meeting with a tight embrace and discussed a range of bilateral issues as well as global development.

Mr Sunak is understood to have congratulated Mr Modi on the success of India’s Moon Mission Chandrayaan. He told the Indian leader that his family had watched the landing of the Indian spacecraft on the moon. “My daughters who watched the Chandrayaan were so excited,” he said.

Sunak earlier said both he and PM Modi were keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between their two two countries.

The PM also had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and nearly ten other leaders who are here to attend the G20 Summit.