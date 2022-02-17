Modi to dedicate to nation two extra railway lines connecting Thane and Diva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister Office here giving this information said the two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva, built at the approx cost of Rs 620 crores and featuring 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges, will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train’s traffic with suburban train’s traffic in Mumbai.

These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

Prime Minister Modi will virtually dedicate the railway lines at 4:30 pm. He will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. This will be followed by an address by PM Modi.

Explaining the reasons for the lying of two additional lines, the PMO stated that Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway. The traffic coming from Northside and Southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long-distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.