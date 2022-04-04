Modi conveyes eagerness to welcome Bennett to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone today with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to the Israeli leader for early recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geopolitical developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives.

Modi conveyed his eagerness to welcome Bennett to India at an early date.

The Israeli leader was scheduled to visit India this week but had to postpone the trip after he tested positive for COVID-19.