Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Trump on US election victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated “my friend” Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, and vowed to renew the mutual collaboration to further strengthen India-US ties.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi posted on X.

The PM also shared a few pictures of his meetings with Trump when the latter was the American President from January 2017 to January 2021.

Advertisement

Modi and Trump have had strong personal ties and visible camaraderie in the past. Their friendship was showcased in large events like “Howdy, Modi!” in Houston in 2019 and “Namaste Trump” in Ahmedabad in 2020.

Both the leaders have aligned closely on defence and security. The leaders have often taken a hard stance against terrorism, especially Pakistan-based threats.

India and the US have also agreed on collaborating to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, leading to India’s key role in the Quad alliance with the US, Japan, and Australia.