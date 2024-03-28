Modi-Bill Gates freewheeling chat to unveil on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be in a free-wheeling discussion at the Prime Minister’s residence on Friday, covering issues from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digital public infrastructure and fighting climate change.

A promotional teaser of the blockbuster interaction on Thursday showed Bill Gates talking about how Indians are not only adopting technology but leading the way.

The prime minister, referring to AI, said a child born in India cries ‘Ai’ and ‘AI’ (Ai in Marathi is the mother). He also encouraged Gates to take a selfie using the Photo Booth on PM’s Namo App.

The Namo App recently introduced a new AI-powered Photo Booth feature that allows users to find their pictures with the Prime Minister using facial recognition technology.

AI has been one of the focus areas of the government. To push the vision of Making AI in India, the Cabinet recently approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of over Rs 10,371 crore.

The IndiaAI mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalyzing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

By democratising computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and bolstering ethical AI, the Mission will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India’s AI ecosystem.

The prevalent discourse surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now known, the prime minister said recently. Bharat’s talent pool holds significant sway in the AI domain globally. He said some young individuals approached him and expressed their desire to disseminate every word of his speeches in every village, in every language, leveraging the AI tools.