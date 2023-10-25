Mizoram: Cong unveils lofty manifesto for assembly polls

The Congress party in Mizoram has unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming elections, outlining a range of promises and initiatives.

These commitments include offering LPG cylinders at a price of Rs 750, reinstating an old pension scheme that provides Rs 2,000 per month, and extending health insurance coverage up to Rs 15 lakh.

In the event of their victory in the Northeastern state, they also plan to implement various other welfare schemes.

Ronald Sapa Tlai, the spokesperson for the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), emphasized the party’s overarching goal of establishing a transparent and corruption-free administration.

Their vision includes empowering local governance by devolving greater authority, responsibilities, and financial resources to village councils and local bodies.

The Congress party is also committed to investing in infrastructure development, which encompasses enhancing connectivity, upgrading airports, and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply within the state.

Furthermore, they aim to support farmers and entrepreneurs through the Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Program (YmElevate), which will offer startup funding and seek to generate 100,000 job opportunities for the youth of Mizoram.

The manifesto also outlines plans to provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakhs to families not covered by government employment benefits.

In addition to these initiatives, the Congress party has allocated a budget of Rs 5 crores for terminally ill patients and intends to raise the monthly Old Age Pension to Rs 2,000.

Subsidized LPG gas at a rate of Rs 750 per cylinder will be made available to individuals holding AAY and PHH cards, as well as households headed by women.

Furthermore, the Congress party plans to increase assistance to widows and individuals with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Program to Rs 2,000 per month.