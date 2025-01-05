Minor detained for ‘Mahakumbh threat post’ in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained an 11th-grade student from Bihar for allegedly posting a threatening message on social media aimed at disrupting the Mahakumbh. The arrest was made on Saturday evening in Purnia district, Bihar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the minor had created a fake Instagram account to post the threat, intending to implicate a friend. The police are now bringing the accused to Prayagraj for further interrogation.

An anonymous FIR was filed at the Mela Kotwali police station on December 31, shortly after the threat surfaced. Three dedicated teams, including officers from the cybercrime unit, were assigned to the case.

By tracing the IP address, authorities discovered that the fake account was linked to a mobile number registered in Bhawanipur Shaheedganj, Purnia.

With assistance from Bihar Police, the suspect was taken into custody after a series of coordinated raids. During questioning, the student admitted to creating the fake account under the name of his friend, Nasar Pathan, following a personal dispute.

SSP Kumbh, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, confirmed the arrest on Sunday, stating, “The accused is being brought to Prayagraj for further questioning, and appropriate legal action will follow.”