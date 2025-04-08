Ex-IPS officer launches political party in Bihar, ready to contest all assembly seats

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande launched a new political party in Patna on Tuesday and named it ‘Hind Sena’. He also announced that the party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the state.

Lande, a Maratha IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, was quite popular across the state. His style of policing had earned him the nickname ‘Singham’.

He was serving as Inspector General (Purnia), Bihar, when he resigned from the service in September 2024. After his resignation, he had announced that he will stay in Bihar and the state will remain his ‘karmabhoomi’.

On the possibility of joining a political party, he had said that he was neither in talks with any political party nor was he going to join any party’s ideology.

Little did people imagine that he would launch his own political party so soon.

Lande told the media today that his political party will be based on values like humanity, social justice and service. The party will be formed for the youth and through the youth.

He said, “Every youth wants change. But the question remained — who would bring this change? This party will serve as a medium for the youths who want to bring change.”

The former IPS officer said that in the last few months, he continuously visited the villages and backward areas of Bihar, where the ground realities inspired him to enter politics.

He said, “We had launched an outreach programme ‘Run for Self’ from Munger on March 4. This was a campaign on how we can participate in the development of family, society, state and country along with ourselves by bringing positive changes in ourselves. The beginning of this mission gave me the confidence that soon Bihar will be ready for a change.”

Lande said that even after 75 years of independence, basic facilities have not reached many parts of Bihar. Thus he has included education, health, employment and housing in the main agenda of the party.

He alleged that the situation of justice in Bihar is terrible and ‘social justice’ is just a slogan.

The Hind Sena leader said, “There are leaders of upper caste, leaders of backward caste, leaders of Dalits. Everyone has become the leader of his caste. Is this justice? My party’s concept of ‘justice’ is to serve the truly poor, deprived and distressed.”