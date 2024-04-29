Minor boy killed in landslide triggered due to rains in J&K

A 13-year old boy was buried under a landslide on Monday at Karool in Ramban district. The boy identified as Yakoob Mir was buried alive under the debris as a massive landslide hit the village.

Rescue teams have so far not been able to trace his body. Reports said that two houses were also damaged due the landslide.

Heavy rain across Jammu and Kashmir since the morning has thrown normal life out of gear.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked at several places due to landslides and mudslides. However, heavy rain has hampered the restoration work, traffic police said.

Advertisement

Army troops in the morning rescued school children whose vehicle skidded into a hillside at Balnoi in the Poonch district.

The vehicle was moving from Tain village to a local school in Balnoi when it got toppled due to slippery road conditions. The Indian Army immediately sprung into action and rescued the children, injured passengers and driver from the accident site to safety.

The flood control department, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies have been put on alert in the Kashmir valley that was witnessing incessant rain. Water level in the rivers and other water bodies was rising.

The land subsidence in village Pernote of Ramban has led to sinking also in Nimnad and Telga wards. Residents are at risk, the district authorities said.

The Tehsildar has been instructed by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-Ul- Haq Chaudhary to evacuate them to safety immediately.

The area had last week witnessed damage to about 60 residential houses. Electricity towers and the road infrastructure has also been damaged.

The Pernote land sinking victims were swiftly relocated to safer accommodations by the District Administration.

The District Administration of Ramban has warned the public that due to inclement weather and continuous rains to avoid unnecessary travelling or venturing out.