On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day celebration today on Saturday, the 14th August 2021, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) held a webinar.

During the webinar, a series of 12 episodes was launched that will take the participants on a virtual journey of Incredible India. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was the esteemed Chief Guest of the event. Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhat along with Col Dr G. Thiruvasagam, President AIU, Arvind Singh, Secretary Ministry of Tourism graced the occasion.

G Kishan Reddy exhorted students to take out at least 75 hours in the next one year and involve themselves in nation building. Speaking at the inauguration of a year-long 12 episode based series of sessions that will take the participants on a virtual journey of India, Reddy said, “We hope that the students will take out at least 75 hours in next one year to do any activity of their choice. This can be participating in Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan in your native villages or involving in a campaign with your village sarpanch or mayor or local representative to hoist the national flag.”

He also suggested students to dedicate these 75 hours to any other activities of interest that could include planting trees to increase our green cover, teaching at an orphanage, volunteering at an old age home, or helping in the uptake of digitization and digitally empowering the poor.

In March 2021, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end on 15th August, 2023. “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not only a celebration of India’s 75th year of independence, but also a promise to the future generations that, with their participation, India will continue on the path of growth and progress,” the Minister said.

The Minister also spoke about Prime Minister looking at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as an opportunity to develop a common vision for India in its 100th year of Independence.