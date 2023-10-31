Haryana gets 3rd position in organising Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes

Haryana has been ranked third for the multitude of programmes organised during the nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the National Award to the state in recognition of significant achievements. Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal received the award during the closing ceremony of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kalash Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson said a jury was convened to select the best-performing states and Union territories for the awards, and after a comprehensive evaluation, Haryana was recommended as the third best-performing state in the country.

After receiving the award, Chief Secretary Kaushal said in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, a two-year nationwide celebration was held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“This apart, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was launched, which has now concluded. This significant event was organized as a tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of those who fought for India’s independence and worked diligently to establish a self-reliant nation. He highlighted that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a massive nationwide endeavor, with an active participation from the entire government and society,” he added.

The chief secretary said a multitude of programmes were conducted in the state as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, spanning from 12 March 2021, to 31 October 2023.

Providing information about the programs organised during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Director General of the Information, Public Relations, and Language Department, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Amit Agrawal, said more than 50,000 programs were conducted in Haryana as part of the Mahotsav, with detailed information available on the Mahotsav website.

Out of these, around 31,000 programs were showcased on the website. These programs played a crucial role in identifying over 1000 unsung heroes, many of whom were previously unknown.

Among these remarkable individuals were the brave people of Rohnat village in Bhiwani district, who consistently resisted British rule and made the ultimate sacrifice. The tricolor had not been raised in this village for many years until Chief Minister Sh Manohar Lal led the efforts to free the villagers from the shackles of colonial rule, he added.

Dr Agrawal said shila pattikas were installed in 6,841 villages and 88 municipal bodies to commemorate this historic occasion. Through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, approximately 70 lakh flags were hoisted on houses in 2022, and this number increased to 74 lakh in 2023. These initiatives have played a significant role in celebrating India’s 75 years of independence.