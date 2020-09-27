Ministry of Tourism celebrated World Tourism Day today through a virtual platform. Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest of the event.

This year United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has designated 2020 as the Year of Tourism and Rural Development. This Year is an opportunity to promote the potential of tourism to create jobs and opportunities. It can also advance inclusion and highlight the unique role tourism can play in preserving and promoting natural and cultural heritage and curbing urban migration.

During the event, SAATHI Application was launched by Dharmendra Pradhan. SAATHI is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism with Quality Council of India to assist the hospitality industry to continue to operate safely and thereby instil confidence among the staff, employees and the guests about the safety of the hotel/unit.

Pradhan also launched a film ‘Pathik’, an initiative on Incredible India Tourist Facilitators Certification Programme (IITFC) and an ICPB MICE Promotional film.

The objective of the ICPB Mice Promotional film is to communicate a positive message for welcoming events to India when competing destinations are already actively marketing their products. The tone of joy and confidence in getting back to business, warm hospitality, safety protocols in place and assurance of a delightful experience is the core message of the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism in launching the SAATHI application and the online learning module IITFC.