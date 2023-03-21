India ranked tenth in Medical Tourism Index for 2020-2021

India has been ranked tenth in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-2021 by the Medical Tourism Association out of 46 destinations in the world.

As per information provided by the Ministry of Tourism, the number of foreign tourists arriving in India for medical purposes was 1.83 lakh in 2020 and 3.04 lakh in 2021.

With an aim to improve medical tourism in the country, the Ministry of Tourism formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism in 2022.

The strategy has identified the following key pillars for the development of medical-value travel in the country:

–Develop a brand for India as a wellness destination;

–Strengthen the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism;

–Enable digitalisation by setting up an Online Medical Value Travel (MVT) Portal;

–Enhancement of accessibility for Medical Value Travel;

–Promoting Wellness Tourism; and

–Governance and Institutional Framework.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is coordinating with other ministries viz Ministry of Home Affairs, Tourism, AYUSH, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, State Governments and other stakeholders to promote Medical Value Travel (MVT) in the country, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar stated n a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.