Ministry of Defence declares 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ to boost Armed Forces’ modernisation

The Ministry of Defence has announced the year 2025 as the “Year of Reforms” for the Indian Armed Forces during a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This initiative aims to transform the military into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of executing multi-domain integrated operations.

The meeting outlined several broad areas where focused interventions would take place throughout the year. A key focus will be on strengthening jointness and integration within the Armed Forces, particularly with the establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands. Emphasis will also be placed on emerging domains such as Cyber and Space, as well as next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Hypersonics, and Robotics. The need for associated tactics, techniques, and procedures to successfully engage in future warfare was also highlighted.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the importance of inter-service cooperation and training to build a shared understanding of operational requirements and joint operational capabilities. Simplifying and streamlining acquisition procedures to enable faster and more effective capability development was also identified as a priority.

The reforms will also aim to facilitate technology transfer and foster collaboration between the defence sector and civil industries, promoting public-private partnerships to enhance the ease of doing business.

Additionally, a collaborative approach across various stakeholders in the defence ecosystem will be encouraged, with a focus on breaking silos and optimising resources through effective civil-military coordination.

Another significant aspect of the reforms will be to position India as a credible exporter of defence products and encourage R&D partnerships between Indian industries and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to promote knowledge sharing and resource integration.

Additionally, the welfare of veterans will be given greater focus, ensuring their expertise is leveraged and welfare measures are optimised for their well-being.

The minister also emphasised the importance of instilling a sense of pride in Indian culture and ideas, reinforcing confidence in the nation’s indigenous capabilities while adopting best practices from modern militaries suited to India’s conditions.