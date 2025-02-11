Punjab to host Patiala Heritage Festival from Feb 13 to 16

As Punjab steps into 2025, its fairs and festivals are set to be celebrated on a grander scale, drawing tourists from across the globe. The year began with vibrant events such as the Basant Mela in Ferozepur and the iconic Rural Olympics in Kila Raipur. Up next, the Patiala Heritage Festival, scheduled from February 13 to February 16, will add to the festive fervour.

The Patiala district administration, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, has curated an exciting lineup of events, including heritage walks, a food festival, music evenings, an aero show, a nature walk, a flower show, and even a fashion walk.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is undergoing a remarkable transformation in tourism and cultural preservation, said Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, stating that in 2024, the state government dedicated approximately Rs 73 crore to the restoration, modernisation, and preservation of historical and cultural monuments.

The Minister emphasised that under CM Mann’s dynamic leadership, Punjab is reclaiming its stature as a premier travel hotspot. The government’s commitment to heritage restoration and tourism expansion has brought forth a series of transformative initiatives that showcase Punjab’s deep-rooted history, vibrant culture, and spiritual legacy.

The investment in 2024 has already yielded remarkable results, breathing new life into historical landmarks such as the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum at Khatkar Kalan and the Saragarhi Museum in Ferozepur.

The Sarai Lashkari Khan in Khanna has also undergone extensive renovation. Adding to Punjab’s cultural splendor, the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Panorama was inaugurated with grandeur, while the permanent light and sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Summer Palace in Amritsar became a breathtaking highlight of the Rangla Punjab Festival.

The state government has also taken a crucial step in preserving Sikh heritage by initiating the restoration of Jahaz Haveli, the historic residence of Dewan Todar Mall in Fatehgarh Sahib. “Dewan Todar Mall holds immense significance in Sikh history, and it is our collective duty to safeguard his legacy,” Sond remarked.

Punjab’s dedication to cultural and rural tourism has not gone unnoticed on the national stage. In a testament to its efforts, Nawanpind Sardaran in Gurdaspur was crowned India’s Best Tourism Village (2023), while Hansali Farmstay in Fatehgarh Sahib secured top honours in the Agri-Tourism category in 2024.

With a perfect blend of heritage revival, cultural celebrations, and modern tourism strategies, Punjab is on a path to reclaim its glory as the land of legends, festivals, and timeless traditions.