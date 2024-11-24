Minister Annpurna Devi to launch ‘Ab Koi Bahana Nahi’ campaign against gender violence

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi is set to launch a national campaign “Ab Koi Bahana Nahi” on Monday with a call for actionable steps from the public, the government, and key stakeholders to eliminate gender-based violence.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development, which also has support from the United Nations Women (UN Women), which is the UN entity dedicated to gender equality.

The campaign will be launched at Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, while Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State, Rural Development and Communications, will be present on the occasion.

The campaign is launched along with the ‘Nayi Chetna 3.0 campaign,’ to ensure a wide reach on spreading the call to action on ending gender-based violence, leaving no one behind.

Globally, every year, from November 25, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, up to December 10, that marks Human Rights Day, the 16 Days of activism campaign are observed to raise awareness on ending gender-based violence.

This year, building on the global campaign of the UN of “#NoExcuse,” which draws attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action, Indian Government is also launching “#AbKoiBahanaNahi” with the aim to highlight the message of urgency of ending violence against women and girls.

It also underscores national zero-tolerance stance towards any and all forms of gender-based violence.

A film on “#AbKoiBahanaNahi” will also be released to showcase the need for accountability from all stakeholders, including each citizen to pledge against ending gender-based violence.