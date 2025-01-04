Military Nursing Service Hosts 18th Work Study Conference on Nursing Challenges and Future Development

The 18th edition of the Brigadiers MNS (Military Nursing Service) Work Study Conference was held at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral).

Organized by the Adjutant General and Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), the conference focused on the theme “Capability Building & Competency in Nursing.”

The event was chaired by Major General Ignatius Delos Flora, Additional Director General of Military Nursing Service (DGMNS).

The conference provided a platform for MNS officers to discuss pertinent issues and challenges related to the administration and functioning of the Military Nursing Service. Key deliberations revolved around improving nursing practice, enhancing competencies, and adapting to evolving healthcare needs in the face of global challenges and technological advancements.

A significant moment during the conference was the unveiling of the logo and slogan for the upcoming Centenary Celebration of the Military Nursing Service, set to take place in 2025-2026.

The Centenary slogan, “Honouring the past, Healing the present & Inspiring the Future,” was revealed by Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, Director General of Medical Services (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant of MNS.

Since its inception in 2006, the Brigadiers MNS Work Study Conference has been held annually, providing a forum for nursing officers to discuss key issues impacting both patient care and nursing administration.

The conference addresses the challenges of keeping military nursing practices aligned with contemporary healthcare needs, ensuring that MNS officers are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to face the complexities of modern medical care.