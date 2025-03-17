WONCA South Asia Region Conference to represent over 600,000 family doctors globally

WONCA South Asia Region Conference 2025, scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 April 2025 will bring together delegates from 13 countries, making it a truly global platform for advancing primary care and family medicine.

This prestigious event is being hosted by the Academy of Family Physicians of India, a member organisation of WONCA (World Organization of Family Doctors). Representing over 600,000 family doctors across 140 countries, the theme of this year’s conference is “Rooted in Tradition and Growing with Innovation – Family Medicine for South Asian Well-being,” underscoring the mission to integrate South Asia’s rich heritage with cutting-edge advancements to redefine healthcare delivery. This conference will convene leading family physicians, policymakers, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the globe to foster meaningful dialogue, build collaborations, and shape the future of primary care in the region.

Renowned Olympian swimmer Nisha Millet had launched the ‘Run for Family Health’ campaign on 9 March 2025, serving as an exciting prelude to the WONCA South Asia Region Conference.

WONCA SAR Conference 2025 is committed to being a green conference with Dr. Jyotika, Joint Secretary, emphasising the conference’s strong commitment to sustainability, stating, “Our goal is to host an eco-friendly conference by implementing digital innovations, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting sustainable healthcare practices. WONCA SAR 2025 will set a benchmark for green medical conferences in the region.”