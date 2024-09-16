Military leadership to review Navy’s operational preparedness

Top leadership of the Indian Navy will review the force’s operational preparedness to protect the country’s maritime interests when the second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024 takes place in New Delhi from 17-20 September.

The conference is the apex level biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational and administrative issues among the Naval Commanders.

Held against the backdrop of evolving geo-political and geo-strategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situations in West Asia, the conference plays a crucial role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security and national expectations. The Chief of Defence Staff along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will engage with Naval Commanders to foster collaborations amongst the three Services across the spectrum of conflict and convergence towards theaterisation.

The conference will commence with the inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff. He will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistic, HR Development, Training and Administrative activities pursued by the Indian Navy over the last six months and deliberate upon key milestones to be crossed to safeguard maritime interests.

The Indian Navy has responded with strength and resolve against emerging threats of drones and missiles affecting safety of trade, demonstrating its capability as Preferred Security Responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Commanders will also review the ongoing Naval projects to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ in consonance with the vision of complete ‘Aatmanirbharta’ by 2047.