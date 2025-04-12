GOC reviews operational preparedness of troops in forward areas along LoC

Amid heightened ceasefire violations and attempts of the Pakistarm Army to push heavily armed terrorists into the Indian territory, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, Lt General PK Mishra on Saturday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops.

His visit comes hours after a junior commissioned officer, Subedar Kuldeep Chand of the 9 Punjab lost his life in a gunfight with infiltrating terrorists in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu in the early hours today.

Advertisement

The GOC visited the Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali and Naushera Sectors that recently witnessed ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops and infiltration bids of terrorists.

Advertisement

A defence spokesman said that the “GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited KrishnaGhati, BhimberGali & Naushera Sectors to review the security situation and assess operational preparedness.”

“He lauded the troops for their steadfast professionalism and urged all ranks to uphold the highest standards of readiness and morale in the face of evolving security challenges,” the spokesman added.