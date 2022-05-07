MHA to install Solar Panels in Central Armed Police Forces campus

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated a proposal to install Solar Energy Panels in the campuses of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG).

Accordingly, the Ministry and the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake installation of the Solar Rooftop PV Power Plants.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The step is part of the Government’s efforts to promote renewable energy thereby moving towards a carbon neutral economy.

On the basis of available data, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has estimated the total solar power potential of 71.68 Megawatts in the campuses of CAPFs & NSG.

SECI having expertise in the field of solar power projects, will either directly or through an agency or agencies selected through a competitive bidding process, support the MHA in implementing rooftop solar PV power plants.