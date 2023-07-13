MHA allows tourists to stay at Hanle for Ladakh nomadic festival

In a bid to give a boost to tourism in Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission to foreign tourists to visit and stay at Hanle in the Changthang region specifically for the upcoming Ladakh Nomadic Festival scheduled to be held from 15-16 July.

Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson on Thursday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), for allowing foreign tourists to visit Hanle for the Ladakh Nomadic Festival.

Highlighting the importance of the Nomadic Festival, CEC Gyalson added that the visitation permit for foreign tourists, apart from domestic tourists, to the eastern border of Ladakh has been a long genuine pending demand and heartily welcomed the MHA decision.

He expressed hope that in the near future, MHA would generally permit foreign tourists to visit and stay in Hanle and all other important areas of Changthang without restrictions.