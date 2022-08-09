Mehbooba on Bihar development: Opposition facing ‘authoritarian’ govt

Soon after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke up with BJP in Bihar, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that Nitish and Opposition parties are facing the might of an authoritarian government that is “weaponising” every agency to ensure an Opposition free India.

Mehbooba, whose party had also forged an alliance with the BJP that suddenly withdrew support to her in June 2018, in a series of tweets reacted to the political developments in Bihar.

She tweeted, “The predicament Nitish Kumar & opposition parties find themselves in isn’t just because they are facing BJP. Instead they are facing the might of an authoritarian government thats weaponising every agency be it NIA, ED, CBI etc to ensure an opposition free India”.

“For J&K the damage isn’t restricted to only political parties. Its far worse as the state has been butchered & disempowered unconstitutionally. Exactly why parties here looked beyond political differences to forge an alliance in the form of PAGD”, she added.