Meghalaya government bridges demand-supply gap for overseas job placements, says CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Friday that the state government is actively addressing the gap between demand and supply for overseas job placements by connecting youth with reputable agencies.

Speaking at a Job Fair for overseas placements held at the district auditorium in Tura, West Garo Hills, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s initiatives to support the youth in securing international employment.

“As a government, we have intervened to connect our youth with agencies. We will fund their training up to Rs 50,000, support them in their journey to secure a job overseas, and facilitate their visas and other necessary paperwork,” Sangma said.

He emphasised the vast potential for overseas placements in developed nations with aging populations.

“If we are able to send 1,000 youths to countries like Japan, Singapore, and the UK, they would earn roughly about Rs 1.2 lakh a month, and would be able to save money, significantly contributing to our state’s foreign exchange earnings,” he noted.

The Chief Minister highlighted the opportunity presented by India’s youthful demographic, particularly in Meghalaya, to fill workforce shortages in developed countries.

He shared insights from his recent visit to Japan, where he met two nurses from Meghalaya who are thriving in their roles in Kobe. The hospital where they work requires 700 nurses annually, underscoring the demand for a young workforce in various sectors.

“There is a huge demand not only for nurses in the healthcare sector but also in other sectors such as logistics, aviation, hospitality, music, and more,” Sangma said, encouraging the youth of Meghalaya to seize these opportunities.

In the coming months, 27 youths from Meghalaya will be placed in Japan, 44 in Singapore, and 50 in the UK in the nursing sector. Addressing concerns about fear and trust deficits, the Chief Minister assured that the Meghalaya Skill Development Society (MSSDS) and the Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development Society are responsible for identifying reliable agencies for skill training, language learning, and job placement.

“Our youth can trust these agencies as we have identified the best ones, so there is nothing to fear. We prioritise the safety of our citizens while ensuring that they have meaningful earnings,” Sangma added.