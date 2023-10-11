Meghalaya explores railway projects despite resistance

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has affirmed that the state government is actively considering the implementation of railway lines in the picturesque Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

Dhar, who also oversees the Transport Department, underlined the government’s commitment to exploring the railway project. He “We are not dismissing the idea. We are still in the process of examination,” he clarified.

The proposed railway projects in the Khasi Hills region, notably the 22-kilometer Tetelia-Byrnihat tracks and the 108-kilometer Byrnihat-Shillong line, have encountered substantial challenges, resistance from various groups, including influential pressure groups.

As a result of these obstacles, the Meghalaya government redirected its focus towards assessing the feasibility of railway connectivity in the East Jaintia Hills District. However, this shift has also encountered resistance from the public.

Dhar emphasised that the state government has not reached a definitive decision regarding the continuation of these railway projects. “This is because we need to first involve all stakeholders, and only then will we be able to make a decision,” he said.

Realising that opposition to such transformative projects is not unusual, Dhar called it the government’s responsibility to raise awareness about the vital role railways can play in the state’s development. To this end, awareness programmes are being regularly conducted by the deputy commissioners.

Dhar further said, “We will maintain an open dialogue with stakeholders. If they still oppose it, we will have to halt the project.”

This statement underscores the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration and inclusivity in the decision-making process, taking into account the concerns and interests of all parties involved.