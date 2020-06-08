As Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in the national capital, a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread in Delhi, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, who will also attend the meeting, further said that if the participating experts are of the opinion that there is community spread in Delhi, then the strategy will change.

Delhi government has allowed the reopening of places of worship, restaurants and shopping malls in the national capital. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

Meanwhile, there has been no clarification whether chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the meeting.

Kejriwal has developed fever and had been displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday. Following this, the chief minister has gone into self-quarantine and is expected to go for the novel Coronaviru (COVID-19) test on Tuesday.

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. There are currently 28,936 cases and 812 people have died of the deadly infection.

Of the total cases, 10,999 coronavirus patients have recovered and 17,125 active cases are undergoing treatment. Due to the increasing corona infection in Delhi, the number of hotspots has also increased to 169.

According to the Delhi government, 12,213 patients have been asked to undergo home quarantine.

The number of corona positive cases in Delhi is expected to double in the next 14 days. A Delhi government estimate said that the current rate of increase may lead to twice as many cases in the next two weeks.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said, “The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi could reach 56,000 in the next two weeks,” adding that 8,500-9,000 beds were available in Delhi hospitals for corona patients.

“In the next 15 days, between 15,000 and 17,000 beds will be provided for corona patients as cases are doubling in Delhi in 14-15 days. It seems that in two weeks, coronavirus cases will reach 56,000 in Delhi,” Jain said.

He further blamed the Central government for the growing coronavirus cases in Delhi and said the situation could have been much better had the Centre stopped international flights in time.