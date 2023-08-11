“Meet us once more,” ITLF leaders to Amit Shah after his “infiltrators from Myanmar” statement

Leaders of Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF) and Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum (ITLF) have decided to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his statement in the parliament about Manipur violence.

The tribals say the Home Minister’s statement puts the blame on Kuki-zo tribal community for the ongoing violence when he says that the clash between Kukis and Meiteis is essentially due to infiltration from Myanmar.

According to the ITLF leaders HM Shah’s comment that “people infiltrating from Myanmar” is a hinting towards the Kukis involvement in aggravating the situation in Manipur which is not the case.

Speaking to the Statesman, the Convener of Manipur Tribal Forum, Delhi Chapter Vumsuan Naulak said, “This is very upsetting that the Home Minister is blaming Kuki- Zo community (infiltration from Myanmar) for the violence in the valley and thus the clashes with Meiteis. The genesis of the problem was explained to the minister and after all that if there is such a statement given in the parliament it erodes our faith in the system.”

The Tribal leaders are meeting in the capital today for a comprehensive plan to denounce the statement made by the Union Home Minister. Disappointed by the statement in the Parliament the tribal forums are demanding a clarification by the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the Meiteis have planned a rally on Sunday, August 13. On the other hand, the Kuki-zo community has put forward a request to postpone this rally to avoid any further violence.

Regarding the call for the rally by Meitei groups, defence volunteers of ITLF have issued a statement. The ITLF volunteers have said, “In response to this planned rally by Meitei Civil Organizations and Meira Paibis, set to take place on Aug 13, 2023, from Kanggui to Lamka, we perceive this as an act to aggravate the already volatile situation. Consequently, we hereby declare that no Meitei will be permitted to enter the sacred lands of the indigenous #Kuki_Zo tribe. It is imperative that any individual or group disregarding this notice be held accountable for any unfortunate incidents that may occur.”

The statement further said, “We, the ITLF’s Village Defence Volunteers, stand united in safeguarding the sanctity of our tribal ancestral lands and preserving the harmony within our community. We urge all concerned parties, especially the Meitei-centric communal State Government, to respect our boundaries and adhere to these instructions.”