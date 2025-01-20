MEA and UP govt brief foreign journalists on Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive publicity campaign to showcase the grandeur and significance of the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

As part of this effort, foreign journalists were briefed about the event’s spiritual, cultural, and economic importance at the Ministry of External Affairs’ “Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan” in New Delhi on Monday.

The event, which is expected to attract a million devotees from around the world, was described as a symbol of religion, culture, and self-discovery. Top officials from the Uttar Pradesh government provided detailed information about the scale of the Mahakumbh, emphasizing its status as the largest religious gathering in the world.

The program, organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh. The Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, traces its origins to the mythological Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), where drops of nectar fell at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. The sacred bath symbolizes soul purification and self-realization.

According to the government’s estimate, more than 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the Mahakumbh 2025, including around 15 lakh foreign tourists. In comparison, 25 crore people attended the 2019 Kumbh Mela. The event is being promoted as a platform for unity and equality, bringing together people from diverse cultures and traditions.

While interacting with the foreign media, Uttar Pradesh officials noted that the Mahakumbh would surpass other major global events in terms of attendance. With 70 lakh attending the Rio Carnival, 25 lakh at Haj, and 72 lakh at Oktoberfest, the Mahakumbh 2025 stands unmatched with an anticipated 45 crore attendees. This highlights its unparalleled scale and global significance as one of the world’s largest gatherings.

Mahakumbh 2025 is set to deliver a significant economic boost, contributing up to Rs 2 lakh crore to India’s economy. Uttar Pradesh’s GDP is expected to grow by over 1%. Trade in daily essentials is projected at Rs 17,310 crore, with the hotel and travel sectors reaching Rs 2,800 crore. Religious materials and flowers are estimated to generate Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 800 crore, respectively.

To ensure a smooth and safe event, extensive infrastructure has been developed in Prayagraj. Key projects include 14 new flyovers, 9 permanent ghats, 7 new bus stations, and 12 kilometers of temporary ghats. Security measures have been ramped up, with 37,000 policemen, 14,000 home guards, and 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras deployed.

During the briefing, assurances were made to address the challenges faced by foreign media covering the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and provide assistance to ensure smooth travel and access to the Prayagraj Sangam for media personnel.

The event was attended by key figures, including Sanjeev Singh, OSD to the Chief Minister; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister; Shishir, Director of Information, UP; Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister; and Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs.