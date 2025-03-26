India rejects report of US commission on religious freedom

India on Wednesday rejected the 2025 Annual Report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), saying the panel continues its pattern of issuing biased and politically motivated assessments.

”The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions.

”India is home to 1.4 billion people who are adherents to all religions known to mankind. However, we have no expectation that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India’s pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities,” the spokesperson said.

”Such efforts to undermine India’s standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed. In fact, it is the USCIRF that should be designated as an entity of concern,” he added.

The USCIRF, in its report, said the minorities in India face deteriorating treatment and recommended sanctions against India’s external spy agency over alleged involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatists.