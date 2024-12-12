MDH launches “Mere Gaon Ki Mitti” campaign to promote pesticide-free farming

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, inaugurated the “Mere Gaon Ki Mitti – Shuddh Ugao, Shuddh Khilao” (My Village’s Soil – Grow Pure, Serve Pure) campaign launched by the renowned spice company MDH Group to raise awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of pesticides and encourage sustainable farming practices which begins from Rajasthan and later expand to other states.

“By reducing pesticide usage, farmers not only enhance the quality of their crops but also preserve the soil’s fertility. MDH’s Mere Gaon Ki Mitti campaign is a remarkable step in educating farmers about sustainable farming and supporting India’s global agricultural ambitions,” Choudhary said inaugurating the campaign at his residennce here today.

The minister highlighted how initiatives like these align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering farmers and boosting their incomes. He also noted the rising global demand for organic and pesticide-free food is a lucrative opportunity for Indian farmers. The minister lauded MDH Group for its proactive approach to addressing critical agricultural challenges.

The initiative seeks to help Indian farmers produce high-quality, pesticide-free crops that meet global standards, thereby increasing their incomes and ensuring better prices for their produce in international markets. MDH Director, Rajiv Gulati, is driving this campaign forward as a tribute to the legacy of the late Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and MDH’s visionary leader.

Speaking at the event, Gulati said, “MDH has always prioritized health and quality. Through this campaign, we are not just creating awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides but also purchasing pesticide-free crops from farmers to ensure they get fair prices for their produce.”

MDH’s operations already focus on processing low-pesticide or pesticide-free spices, which has a growing demand in international markets and this campaign takes their commitment a step further by educating farmers about sustainable farming techniques and helping them transition to global standards, he added.

Prem Arora, MDH spokesperson, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to quality and social responsibility. “Our goal is to empower farmers to grow crops that meet international standards while supporting their livelihoods. MDH is not just about spices; it’s about creating a healthier future for everyone.”