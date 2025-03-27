I & B Ministry Launches WAFX Seminar Series to Empower VFX Talent

In a strategic move to bolster India’s creative economy, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with Aptech Limited and ABAI, has launched the WAFX Seminar Series. This initiative aims to inspire and prepare participants for the esteemed WAVES VFX Competition (WAFX), a key component of the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025).

The series is a pivotal step under Create in India Season 1, the government’s dedicated effort to nurture emerging talent in the VFX industry.

The first-ever WAVES Summit, a landmark event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4. WAVES 2025 will serve as a catalyst for India’s creative prowess, positioning the country as a global leader in content creation, intellectual property, and technological advancements. The event will encompass various industries, including Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).

The WAFX Seminar Series will feature renowned industry professionals who will educate and mentor aspiring VFX artists. The sessions will provide deep insights into cutting-edge VFX techniques, industry trends, and career growth opportunities. The first seminar, hosted at Aptech Mumbai, featured Jateen Thakkar, a distinguished VFX Supervisor known for his work on Poacher, Leo, and Bhediya. Additionally, MAAC organised a nationwide webinar with Jay Mehta, VFX Supervisor at Scanline VFX, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the world of visual effects.

As a lead-up to WAVES 2025, the WAFX Zonal Finals will be held in mid-April across four major cities—Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The top performers from these events will advance to the Grand Finale at WAVES 2025, which will take place at the prestigious Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The Zonal Finals will showcase top talent from the All India Online VFX Contest, where participants will compete live in front of an esteemed jury. Winners will receive industry recognition, prizes, and valuable studio internships with leading VFX firms, providing them with unparalleled career opportunities.

With the launch of the WAFX Seminar Series and the anticipation surrounding WAVES 2025, India is set to reaffirm its status as a global powerhouse in the creative and entertainment industries.