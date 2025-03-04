Delhi LG launches bamboo plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday planted bamboo saplings on five acres of land that has been reclaimed after biomining of waste at Bhalswa landfill site, in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG highlighted that after two years of dedicated efforts to reclaim the land after biomining of waste, the plantation work has now commenced.

Advertisement

“2,000 bamboo saplings have been planted on the reclaimed five-acre land. In the coming one to one-and-a-half months a total of 54,000 bamboo saplings will be planted here,” Saxena said.

Advertisement

He emphasised that this initiative will transform the site into a green zone.

The LG said that bamboo is deliberately chosen for plantation as they release 30 per cent more oxygen and require less water.

“Given Delhi’s high pollution levels, this initiative marks a significant step towards making the city pollution-free. Bamboo grows rapidly, reaching a height of 20 to 25 feet within a year,” he said.

Saxena assured that in the near future, instead of garbage mountains, people traveling on the highway will witness a lush green landscape.

He also expressed his commitment to making Delhi pollution-free and thanked the Chief Minister for supporting this effort.