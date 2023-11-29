MCD passed resolution to create 6,589 new jobs: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Wednesday that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has passed a resolution to create 6,589 new jobs that include 2,949 posts of security guards and 3,640 of cleaning personnel.

Making an announcement to this effect on X, Kejriwal said, “Today, there is more good news for the people of Delhi. Today we have passed the proposal for 6,589 new jobs in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). These new jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel.”

He said now the MCD has taken up education works on a priority basis just like the way things related to education have been taken up by the Delhi government.

The schools operating under the civic body will now have dedicated staff for maintaining cleanliness and also for ensuring security in the MCD schools.

Kejriwal further said that the aim was to prepare the coming generation, making them future ready and also provide them a better environment.

He said there will be no stone left unturned, leaving any shortfall when it comes to education.

Meanwhile, councilors of the BJP, protesting over the non-formation of a standing committee and ward committee, obstructed a house meeting of the MCD on Wednesday.

The Opposition councilors held placards and sloganeered against the AAP in the house.

There was a change in the power dynamics of civic body, as AAP came to power in the MCD in last year after defeating the BJP.