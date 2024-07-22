MCD carries out special drive to check mosquito breeding in schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said it has conducted a special drive to check mosquito breeding in schools run by it.

The special drive was conducted by the civic body as part of its several measures being undertaken to control the vector borne diseases in the national capital.

“A special drive has been conducted in all the 12 zones to check all MCD schools and other educational institutes for breeding of mosquitoes. In this special drive, 2,370 MCD schools and educational institutes have been checked,” the MCD said.

Advertisement

The civic body said the breeding of mosquitoes was detected in 360 places and destroyed then and there.

The MCD informed that 235 legal notices and 67 prosecutions have been issued against the defaulters.

During the special drive, all the heads of the MCD schools and educational institutes were advised to take preventive measures for the prevention and control of breeding of mosquitoes, it said.

“Vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria and Chikungunya are transmitted through Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes. The Aedes mosquito which breeds in the clean stored water, i.e. drums, coolers, tin, flower pots, money plants, overhead tanks etc. Mosquito breeding is very easily preventable by prevention of water stagnation at source,” the MCD said.

The civic body also appealed to citizens to prevent water stagnation/installation in and around their house so that mosquitoes cannot breed.