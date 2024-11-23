Mayor visits slaughter house in Ghazipur

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar visited the slaughter house in Ghazipur here on Saturday. During his visit, he inspected the slaughter house and took stock of the cleanliness system.

“The main objective of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is to keep Delhi clean. No negligence towards the cleanliness system will be tolerated,” the Mayor said. He said that special care should be taken to ensure that the operation of the slaughter house is in accordance with environmental standards.

A senior official of the company running the slaughter house said that the remains of animals are properly disposed of by scientific method.The Mayor stated that complaints of illegal slaughter of animals are being received in the area and an effective plan is being made to deal with it.

Besides, instructions will be given to clean the filth spread around the Murga Mandi, he added.

Advertisement