Mayawati slams Oppn for ignoring the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday slammed the opposition for its silence in Parliament on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

She said that instead of raising issues of national and public interest, they are covering for the violence that took place in Sambhal to serve their political self-interest.

“The opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, are trying to woo Muslim votes by even dividing Muslims along the lines of Turks and non-Turks. The Muslim community must also be cautious of their conspiracy,” she told reporters here on Saturday.

The BSP supremo said that the opposition parties are keeping silent on the issues of Dalit oppression to please their respective party bosses.

“Whether it is the case of oppression of Dalits in our country or in Bangladesh, they are being neglected by society. Hindu people from all sections are becoming victims of atrocities in Bangladesh, but most of these Hindus are Dalits, who form the majority in India. Despite this, during partition, they were forcibly given to Pakistan as a punishment for sending Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Constituent Assembly,” she alleged.

She said, “When Baba Saheb was elected to the Constituent Assembly from the Jaysore-Khulna region of Bengal, despite it being a Hindu majority area, it was first handed over to Pakistan under a conspiracy, which is now part of Bangladesh. Due to this, Baba Saheb resigned and returned to India.”

“The Congress party orchestrated this casteist game. Now, Dalits are being exploited there, and the main opposition party remains silent on this while focusing only on Muslim votes. In this matter, Congress, SP, and their supporting parties are all in the same boat,” the BSP chief added.

Mayawati demanded that the BJP and the central government fulfil their responsibilities to provide relief to Dalits and others suffering in Bangladesh.