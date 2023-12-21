Mayawati slams Centre over suspension of MPs from Parliament

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday condemned the suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament as well as the mimicry incident involving Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Talking to reporters, she called the suspension of record 143 MPs for demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the December 13 Parliament security breach, “sad, unfortunate for parliamentary history and shocking to the people”.

She added that it is also “inappropriate” and “indecent” to make fun of the vice president and chairman of Rajya Sabha.

“It is important to save the democratic and parliamentary traditions of the country from incidents of tremendous differences and tension between the government and the opposition,” she stressed.

“A parliament without opposition is not a good system. Also, it is not a good tradition to pass bills related to the country and the common people in Parliament without opposition,” she added.

Mayawati said the lapse in security of Parliament is also a serious matter.

“The recent security breach in Parliament is a matter of concern. In such a situation, we together need to pay special attention to the security of Parliament. But putting pressure on each other will not work. It is necessary to take strict legal action against the accused and conspirators,” she added.

On the alliance formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said there should be no comment on the parties that are not included in the alliance. “It is not certain when someone will be needed in the future and this leads to embarrassment later,” she said.

She said her party respects all religions and has no objection to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the inauguration of the soon-to-be-built mosque.

“However, the disgusting politics taking place under the guise of religious places will not do any good to the country, rather it will increase hatred among the people,” she added.