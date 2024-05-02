BJP’s Kamaljeet Sahrawat files nomination from West Delhi, says everyone’s blessings are with PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the West Delhi seat filed her nomination papers on Thursday in the presence of party leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Sahrawat said her self-confidence has increased with the cooperation and affection she received from the party workers.

“The enthusiasm and excitement of workers and voters shown during the roadshow assures that everyone’s blessings and support are with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soldier Kamaljeet Sahrawat,” she said.

Scores of BJP workers, leaders, representatives of social, civic, and business organisations from the West Delhi parliamentary constituency came in support of Sahrawat during the roadshow by the BJP leader prior to filing her nomination papers.

Union Minister Sardar Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Delhi State BJP Lok Sabha election in- charge Om Prakash Dhankhar, Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva were present also came forward in support of Ms Sahrawat.

Interestingly, Rajasthan CM joined Sahrawat’s nomination journey via the metro and stated that her nomination procession is historic and expressed confidence that the BJP’s victory flag is flying high, looking at the response and enthusiasm of the supporters.

He further claimed that the people of the country are witnessing the assurance of development in the name and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said there is unprecedented enthusiasm for the BJP among voters across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said the West Delhi parliamentary constituency is a symbol of the countrywide development of the Modi Government, where unprecedented development projects have taken place in the last ten years, he claimed.

Talking of the Yashobhumi Complex, sports stadiums, UBR- II, and road projects in Dwarka, he asserted that such development projects clearly show how the PM Modi led government has connected West Delhi with world-class development.

Talking of the works done by Sahrawat during her tenure as a Mayor, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva pointed that she facilitated development throughout West Delhi as a Mayor, and expressed confidence that now if she elected, she would ensure development and high-level maintenance from Rajouri Garden to Najafgarh and from Hari Nagar to Vikaspuri as a Member of Parliament.

Sahrawat’s road show reached the DM office, where she filed her nomination papers.

On Friday, BJP’s LS candidate from South Delhi seat Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will be filing his nomination papers, the party said.

The nomination rally of Bidhuri will start on Friday from the BJP Election Office Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, in presence of Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Delhi BJP Loksabha co- incharge Dr Alka Gurjar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other important leaders and party workers.