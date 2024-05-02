BJP blames AAP govt for sacking of DCW staff

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday blamed the unconstitutional working of the Delhi government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the removal from service of 223 employees of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Sachdeva hit out at former chairperson of the DCW Swati Maliwal for claiming that the commission had to keep contractual employees to run the DCW as there were no regular posts and it was in need of staff. It was under her eight-year tenure as chairperson the workers were hired.

The Delhi BJP chief further said it was understood that the commission required staff, but whether the former DCW chief could explain as to why she never tried to get new posts sanctioned.

He called it unfortunate that Maliwal treated the DCW as her personal fiefdom and kept volunteers of her NGOs mostly from other states on contractual jobs in DCW without following administrative procedure like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did while employing volunteers in Delhi Government, Delhi BJP chief alleged further.

He said based on information from sources several people got favours during the process of keeping volunteers and others on contractual and other similar jobs in the Delhi Government.

He said, “Without following any procedures contractual jobs were given and today when they are being removed the AAP leaders are playing their old blame game.”