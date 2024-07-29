Logo

# India

Mayawati questions appointment of a Brahmin as LoP by SP

“The SP chief definitely took the votes of the PDA by misleading them in the Lok Sabha General Elections…,” she said.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | July 29, 2024 7:52 pm

Mayawati questions appointment of a Brahmin as LoP by SP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has questioned the Samajwadi Party on the fate of its PDA after appointing a Brahmin as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Uttar Pradesh assembly.

In a couple of tweets on social media X on Monday, Mayawati wrote: “The SP chief definitely took the votes of the PDA by misleading them in the Lok Sabha General Elections, especially under the guise of saving the Constitution but the fact that they were neglected in making the Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly from them is also worth thinking about.”

She said: “Whereas in SP there is no place for PDA except one particular caste. Certainly not the Brahmin community because the oppression and neglect they have faced under the SP and the BJP governments is not hidden from anyone. In fact, their development and rise took place only under the BSP government. Therefore, these people must be careful.”

